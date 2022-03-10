Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27. Annexon has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Annexon by 12,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Annexon by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

