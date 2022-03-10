Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) versus PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Head to Head Analysis

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $183.98 million 3.61 $46.29 million $0.27 14.44 PetVivo $10,000.00 1,612.88 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -4.02

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Antares Pharma and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Antares Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. PetVivo has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.24%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 25.16% 12.33% 7.83% PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55%

Volatility and Risk

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats PetVivo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

PetVivo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

