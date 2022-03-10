Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

