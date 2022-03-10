Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.
Several equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 322,850 shares of company stock worth $17,677,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APPN stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. Appian has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $176.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.72.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Appian (Get Rating)
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appian (APPN)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.