Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 322,850 shares of company stock worth $17,677,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. Appian has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $176.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

