Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 633.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,891 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

