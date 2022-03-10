Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
ABUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.