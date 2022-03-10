Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

ABUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

