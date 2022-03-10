Aries Wealth Management Acquires 2,432,740 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 597.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432,740 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $86,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.95. 4,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,969. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19.

