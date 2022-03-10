Aries Wealth Management Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 611.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.42. 62,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,753. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day moving average is $174.84. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

