Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 617.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.52. 57,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,883. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $317.32 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

