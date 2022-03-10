Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 844.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.82. 98,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
