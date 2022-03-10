Aries Wealth Management Purchases 57,523 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 655.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,523 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 311,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $199.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

