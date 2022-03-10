Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $14,998,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth $9,454,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter worth $8,936,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $6,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTE opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

