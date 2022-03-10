Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

