Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,813.33 ($76.17).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,799 ($62.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,213.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,680.46. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,158 ($54.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

