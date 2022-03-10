AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £105 ($137.58) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($124.48) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($131.03) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.92) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($137.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($127.47).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,121 ($119.51) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,899.80 ($90.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £141.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,545.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,670.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,655.78.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

