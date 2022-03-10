Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Down 88.5% in February

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 771,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 18,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,330. Astrea Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 78,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 738,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 351,937 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 531,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 354,954 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

