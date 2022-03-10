ATB Capital Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.39.

ALA stock opened at C$28.47 on Monday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$20.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

