Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.
In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.
About Aterian (Get Rating)
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.