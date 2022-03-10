Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aterian by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aterian by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

