Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Up 2,640.0% in February

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 2,640.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIOSF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.57) to €3.80 ($4.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($435.87) to €3.90 ($4.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.60 ($7.17) to €6.80 ($7.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS AIOSF traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 296. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

