AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of AudioCodes worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $27.79 on Thursday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $897.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

