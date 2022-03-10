Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.14. 220,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,297,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.
In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.93.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
