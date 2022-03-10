Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) Insider Acquires A$126,000.00 in Stock

Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT – Get Rating) insider Michael Naylor bought 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,000.00 ($91,970.80).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01.
Auteco Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
