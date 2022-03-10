Automata Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.16 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $59.16 million and $12.25 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.14 or 0.06608845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,095.65 or 0.99947217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041892 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

