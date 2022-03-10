Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.19. 19,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.21 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

