Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 6,425 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $85,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $82,900,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $45,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.