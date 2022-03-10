Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVDX. Bank of America started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.91.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.
About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
