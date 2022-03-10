Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.67. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,185. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

