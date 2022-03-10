AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvidXchange traded as low as 8.00 and last traded at 8.04, with a volume of 11688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.73.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.00.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

