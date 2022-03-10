Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Up 25.2% in February

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $31,178,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,793 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,045 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,961,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 2,016.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 201,643 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.