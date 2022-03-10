Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Up 25.2% in February

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
About Avista (Get Rating)
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avista (AVA)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.