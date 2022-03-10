Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

