Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avnet were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

