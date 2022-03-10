Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

