Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 26,992 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 5.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.23. 10,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

