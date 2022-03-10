Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.34. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

