Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864,908 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.