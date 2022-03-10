Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,263. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

