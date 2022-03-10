Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 800,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,624,148. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

