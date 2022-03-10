B. Riley Weighs in on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.03 million, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

