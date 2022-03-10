B2Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,508 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 743,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,583,967. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

