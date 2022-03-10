Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $154.60

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.60 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 156.40 ($2.05), with a volume of 819678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of £513.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.11.

In related news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,988.99).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

