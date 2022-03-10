Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ball by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

