Ballast Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 50,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $205,288,000 after purchasing an additional 150,784 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

