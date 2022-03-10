Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AAON by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AAON by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $55.06 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.