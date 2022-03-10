Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $227,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $270,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.63.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

