Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 38.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 325,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 305,225 shares during the period.

Get BRF alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.