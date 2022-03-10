Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $4,982,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

