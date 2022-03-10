Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKLY opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $601.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.22.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

