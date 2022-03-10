Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.99. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 180,983 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.
The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
