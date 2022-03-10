Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.99. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 180,983 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

