Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.13. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.86 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.