Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$151.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.38.

BMO stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $86.04 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after buying an additional 514,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $666,860,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

